Police: Woman killed after vehicle runs off road, strikes several trees identified

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a woman has been identified after being involved in a fatal car crash Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the crash near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Otterdale Road around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.
Police said a 2013 Ford F-150 was heading east on Midlothian Turnpike and approaching the intersection at Old Otterdale Road when it went off the road to the right and hit several trees.
The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital, where the female passenger, identified as Karen E. Martin, 49, of Powhatan, was pronounced dead. The male driver had non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
