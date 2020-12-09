Petersburg restaurant owner charged with crime, accused of COVID-19 violations

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The owner of Plaza Mexico in Petersburg is accused of not doing his part to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
This is the very first time an establishment owner is being charged with a crime for not following suit. However, it’s not the first time the restaurant has run into problems.
It’s a place people in Petersburg go to have a good time. Flyers from several events in the past advertise parties, drink specials and “Ladies Night.”
This summer, the state suspended Plaza Mexico’s business license for not doing enough to keep customers safe from coronavirus. Flash forward five months later, and health officials say it’s the same story.
“We’re getting continual repeat complaints,” said Julie Henderson with the Virginia Department of Health.
The restaurant owner, Joaquin Reyes is charged with two misdemeanors - violating health board regulations and violating the fire prevention code. This after officials noticed huge crowds inside and outside right after the governor banned gatherings of more than 25 people.
Since then, the state has sent out 181 warnings telling businesses to comply with guidelines.
“The huge, large majority of businesses are really trying their best to comply,” Henderson said.
As for Plaza Mexico, the owner was found guilty last year of another misdemeanor after falling behind in paying meals taxes. Twice last year, he was also found guilty of having too many people on-premises.
Health officials are hoping things will change now that he’ll have to fight his case in court.
“It’s unfortunate that it has to get that far sometimes but in this case with the operator in Petersburg, it did,” Henderson said.
Health officials continue to hit the streets with police to see if restaurants are complying.
Reyes is due in court in March. NBC12 has reached out to him and is awaiting a response.
