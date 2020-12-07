Virginia is expected to get nearly half a million coronavirus vaccine doses later this month

“Vaccine will be provided to Virginians in a way that is fair, ethical, and transparent,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a statement. “We will focus initially on the groups that have been most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infections and those whose work puts them at the greatest risk of contracting COVID-19 infections. Over time, as more vaccine supply becomes available, more Virginians will be able to get vaccinated, and we can look forward to a time when this pandemic will end.”