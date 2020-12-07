Virginia is expected to get nearly half a million coronavirus vaccine doses later this month

Nursing home residents and health care workers will be the priority for initial doses of a soon-expected and long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine.
And Virginia is hoping both populations will be covered by the state’s initial allocation of vaccines from the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna, expected to arrive by the end of December. In a Friday news release, the Virginia Department of Health announced the state is now expecting 480,000 doses — nearly seven times the number originally anticipated — by the end of the month.
The amount will be enough to deliver the first dose to the majority of Virginia’s roughly 500,000 health workers and long-term care facility residents, including those at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
“Vaccine will be provided to Virginians in a way that is fair, ethical, and transparent,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a statement. “We will focus initially on the groups that have been most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 infections and those whose work puts them at the greatest risk of contracting COVID-19 infections. Over time, as more vaccine supply becomes available, more Virginians will be able to get vaccinated, and we can look forward to a time when this pandemic will end.”
The state’s draft vaccination plan, first submitted to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early October, anticipated that health care workers and long-term care residents would be prioritized for the vaccine based on their risk of exposure and outsized vulnerability to the virus. Nearly half of Virginia’s 4,160 COVID-19 deaths, as of Friday, were people in long-term care facilities and 14,543 total health care workers have contracted the virus, according to VDH data.
That plan was solidified on Tuesday when the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met and voted to prioritize the two groups in the initial distribution of vaccines. But even a few days ago, state officials were planning for the possibility of a scarce first-round allotment, which could possibly require health officials to choose which of the two groups would receive the very first doses.
Based on the updated information — provided Thursday by the federal government’s vaccine development partnership, Operation Warp Speed, according to the release — that prioritization likely won’t be necessary.
VDH announced that the first shipment of the vaccine, expected to arrive by the middle of the month, will come from Pfizer, which requires its doses to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures of about -94 degrees Fahrenheit. All 72,150 of those initial doses will be distributed to 16 hospitals across the state with ultra-cold storage facilities and distributed to hospital workers, with an emphasis on those who care directly for COVID-19 patients.
But “subsequent weekly shipments” are expected to begin after the first and will be divided between health workers and long-term care facility residents, according to the release. For long-term care residents, most doses will be received and administered through a federal partnership with major pharmacy chains, including CVS and Walgreens. State health officials said the partnership was designed to lessen the strain on nursing homes and care facilities, which aren’t generally designed with cold storage or the capability to immunize their residents in mass.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.