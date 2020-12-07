Teen driver charged in Henrico crash that killed 22-year-old

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old has been charged in a crash that killed a 22-year-old woman back in October.
On Oct. 17 at 5:37 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Lauderdale Drive for a traffic crash.
According to an investigation, Caroline Lonigro, 22, was stopped at the red light on Lauderdale Drive in the left turn lane.
A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Christian Hyman, 18, was traveling west on Patterson Avenue towards Goochland County and crashed into Lonigro’s vehicle.
The force of the impact caused Lonigro’s vehicle to rotate into the eastbound lanes. The truck rolled over onto the driver’s side.
Lonigro was transported to MCV where she succumbed to her injuries.
Hyman remained on the scene following the crash. He has since been charged with reckless driving in the deadly crash.
