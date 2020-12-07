RPS school leaders to vote on early learning method for second semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders at Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be voting on how learning will continue for the second semester.
Superintendent Jason Kamras says he will recommend for RPS to remain fully virtual for the rest of the school year, citing the rise in infection rates as well as the results from the recent survey.
Survey results show a majority of families and teachers indicated they want to stay virtual.
A virtual school board meeting will take place on Dec. 7 and will start at 6 p.m.
You can watch the meeting live on RPS’s Facebook page.
