Rejoice! Ukrop’s Market Hall set to open Dec. 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ukrop’s fans get ready - the company’s new Market Hall is set to open on Tuesday, Dec. 8!
Ukrop’s repurposed the Bon Air Baptist Church’s Village Campus at the corner of Horsepen and Patterson.
It will not be a grocery store, but a place to get some Ukrop’s favorites like fried chicken, potato wedges and pizza.
Previously, Bobby Ukrop, CEO of the Richmond-based company, said the new space will not only serve as a marketplace and dining space, but an opportunity to perhaps expand its product line.
“When you’re trying to get distribution of those products in the big chains, there’s a long time to get those products accepted. By having a retail space, albeit a small one, we will be able to test new items that we think might really work well,” Ukrop said.
Along with the market’s opening, the company launched a new website for improved ordering capabilities.
There are five unique areas in the market:
- Market Table - a taste of Ukrop’s past, present, and future. Classic favorites like fried chicken and breakfast pizza, hot sides and daily specials, and feature some new chef-inspired innovations and trendy foods.
- Dot’s Pastry – a beloved RVA bakery purchased in 1976, Ukrop’s continued the tradition of making great tasting cakes, pies, cookies and tarts. You’ll find some favorites and some new items such as our Cake Drops, exclusively at the market. Kids (ages 2-92) can expect a Rainbow Cookie—just like during Ukrops’ retail days.
- The Icebox – all of Ukrop’s indivdual and family-sized entrees, deli salads, and sides in one convenient spot.
- Carryout Catering – once a standard feature of Ukrop’s Super Markets, thousands of food fans pickup food from us—for not just holidays, but every day. Personal ordering service for special events, custom cakes, and wedding cakes will be a hallmark of this area.
- The Balcony – an elevated dining space that may be rented in the future for private events for 4-40 people (due to COVID-19 social distancing practices, the balcony may not be reserved at this time).
There will also be a spot for the company to offer merchandise, such as its popular Rainbow Cookie Shirts, collectible Cookie Tins, and Masks.
