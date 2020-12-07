RACC hosts donation drive to help senior citizen population in city

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control will be hosting a donation drive to help the senior citizen population in the city.
The donation drive is for the RACC’s friends at the Richmond Department of Social Service and Adult Protection Services so they can have the supplies they need to help the aging community.
The RACC says all items must be new with tags. Supplies needed are:
- Chapstick
- Slippers
- Compression socks
- Towels
- Snuggly blankets
- Coloring books/crossword puzzles
- Kitchen items
- Non-perishable food
- Grippy things to open jars with
- Adult diapers
RACC has also created an Amazon wishlist. All donations are tax-deductible.
You can drop off items at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23222 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily or mail them in.
