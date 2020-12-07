Police: 21-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at state parking deck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police say a 21-year-old Richmond man has been arrested for a shooting at a state parking deck on Dec. 4.
Capitol Square Police were called at 9:59 a.m. on Dec. 4 about possible shots being fired at the state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall Streets, just north of Capitol Square. After arriving on the scene, officers located at least one shell casing.
According to the investigation, Hakeem Whitaker, 21, of Richmond, was part of a construction crew doing repair work at the deck and had gotten into an altercation with a fellow employee.
Investigators say when the coworker tried to drive from the deck, Whitaker shot at him twice, first inside the garage and then at Seventh and Broad Streets.
The coworker was not injured in the incident.
On the morning of Dec. 5, Capitol police say they found Whitaker at the back of the deck and attempted to stop his vehicle, resulting in Whitaker driving off, reaching high speeds in a car with a 1-year-old child and the child’s mother.
Whitaker eventually led police to the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond, where he jumped out and fled on foot, according to police.
Police say Whitaker faces four felonies and three misdemeanors which include:
- One count each of reckless driving
- Disregarding traffic control device
- Driving on a suspended license
- Failure to keep the peace
Whitaker was taken into custody in the afternoon of Dec. 16 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Capitol police say.
“I am grateful to all of our law enforcement partners for their vigilance and especially to the members of the task force for getting this dangerous individual in custody,” Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Division of Capitol Police Chief, said. “This individual has repeatedly demonstrated a stunning disregard for human life, and he needs to be in a place where he cannot harm the public.”
Whitaker’s next court date is Feb. 23.
