Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Route 460 identified

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a pedestrian who was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Route 460 in Nottoway has been identified.
At 12:55 a.m. on Dec. 5, state police responded to a crash on Route 460 just west of Route 607 (Rocky Ford Road).
Police say the pedestrian was driving a 1990 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck traveling east on 460 when his vehicle ran off the road and hit the median.
The driver, identified as David W. Williams, 41, of Crewe, left the scene and began walking on 460 East in Nottoway County.
Williams was walking on the right side of the road not far from the original crash site when he was struck by another vehicle.
Police said the vehicle did not stop.
Williams died at the scene.
According to the investigation, state police have identified the hit-and-run vehicle and charges are pending at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the State Police Area 7 Office at (804) 733-8219.
