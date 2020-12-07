Police: Man arrested after fatal ‘unintentional’ shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested after an ‘unintentional’ shooting in Chesterfield late last night which left another man dead.
On Dec. 6 shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to a residence located in the 21000 block of Orange Hill Avenue for the report of a man shot.
Richard F. Tucker, 31, who had been staying at the residence, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Dec. 7, police say William R. Johnson, 58, was arrested for reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the shooting.
According to the investigation, Johnson inadvertently shot Tucker, who he knows.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
