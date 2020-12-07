Organization reminds families on staying safe while celebrating holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More families will stay home for the holidays- which may mean diving into more decorating and cooking. One organization is putting out an important reminder to keep families safe while celebrating.
Babies and young children are the most at risk. Unintentional injuries like burns, drownings, falls, and poisoning are the leading causes of death for children in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association oversees the quality and safety of children’s products and has these suggestions for your family:
- Hang breakable ornaments at the top of the tree.
- Keep plants out of reach, especially poisonous ones like mistletoe and holly berries.
- Watch out for toys or devices with button batteries. They are often in cards or remote controls, too.
- Keep electrical cords and extension cords three feet away from your child.
- Separate toys by age and pay close attention to recalls.
- If you’re cooking, create a kid-free zone.
- Babies can stay in a high chair or outside that zone.
- Teach older kids to stay outside the zone as well, so you don’t trip over them or their toys.
- Keep hot foods and liquids out of reach.
- If you’re not sure what your kid might get into, get down on your hands and knees to his or her level, and see what dangers you see there.
- Keep your holiday celebrations jolly.
For more information and safety tips so that you can have a safe and happy holiday, click here.
