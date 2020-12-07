News to Know for Dec. 7: Morning snow; Northam to sign ‘Breonna’s Law’; RPS second semester update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a glimpse of our top headlines before you head out the door.
Snow is likely during the morning commute, quick-drying into the afternoon.
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of a coating to 1 inch of snow (mainly on the grass) from 5 a.m. to Noon.
Slow down and allow extra time during the morning commute!
School districts in the region will be operating on a two-hour delay or will be closed due to inclement weather.
Police say one person is dead after an ‘unintentional’ shooting in Chesterfield late last night.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Orange Hill Avenue near Virginia State University.
Police say they are not looking for a suspect as investigators say the shooting was ‘unintentional’.
Two people, including one child, are in the hospital after a fire broke out in a Chesterfield apartment building on Sunday afternoon.
The adult is suffering from life-threatening injuries, and the child has non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are unsure if smoke alarms went off or what caused the fire.
Red Cross is assisting those that have been displaced and the building management is assisting with the situation.
School leaders at Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be voting on how learning will continue for the second semester.
Survey results show a majority of families and teachers indicated they want to stay virtual.
A virtual school board meeting will take place on Dec. 7 and will start at 6 p.m.
You can watch the meeting live on RPS’s Facebook page.
Governor Northam is set to sign ‘Breonna’s Law’, which is a measure that will ban police from using no-knock search warrants in Virginia.
The bill was passed during the special session after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed inside her Louisville, Kentucky apartment by police during a no-knock search.
Governor Northam will be signing the measure at 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 7.
GRTC is warning customers to expect significant service delays starting December 6th.
The transit line says these delays will last through at least the next several days until COVID-19 test results return for employees in quarantine.
The company says on Sunday, there were several morning service routes with missed service and they expect more service is likely to be missed Sunday afternoon and evening.
Currently, there are six GRTC employees on leave with COVID-19 with five of them recovering at home.
Richmond city council will be holding an emergency meeting to consider Mayor Stoney’s request to make his Chief of Staff, Lincoln Saunders, the acting Chief Administrative Officer.
This comes after the current acting Chief Administrative Officer, Lenora Reid, was sidelined by a medical emergency.
The emergency meeting will be held on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.
The program is in its 108th year, and like before, children in need write letters in hopes that their holiday wishes are granted. Adopters can read through the letters, chose the wishes they’d like to fulfill and follow the directions on granting that child’s wish.
This year, generous folks can make those dreams come true with an Operation Santa website.
The program began accepting letters on Nov. 16, and letters will be uploaded to the website until Dec. 15. If you haven’t written a letter yet, you still have time.
