Monday Forecast: Light snow or snow/rain mix, then a dry and cold afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Snow is likely during the morning commute, quick drying into the afternoon.
MONDAY: A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of a coating to 2 inch of snow (mainly on the grass) from 5 a.m. to Noon. Slow down and allow extra time during the morning commute! (Snow Chance: 90%)
TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with light rain possibl.e Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60. (Rain chance 60%)
SUNDAY: Morning Showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
