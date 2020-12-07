Meal services unavailable at Johnson Elementary School in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools announced meal services will be unavailable today (Dec. 7) at Johnson Elementary School due to unforeseen circumstances.
Student meals (breakfasts from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and lunches from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) are available at all other schools, including nearby elementary schools such as Crestview, Holladay, Lakeside and Skipwith.
For address information, click here.
On Mondays, meals are also delivered by bus to the following locations in the Johnson Elementary School attendance zone:
- Wistar Village Drive and Sprenkle Lane: 12:50 p.m.-1:20 p.m.
- Townhouse Road (at mailboxes): 12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m.
For more details, including additional bus stop locations, click here. En Espanol.
