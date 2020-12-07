Henrico Police: Woman pushing baby stroller is suspect in bold, mid-day shoplifting case

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico County say a woman pushing a baby stroller is a suspect in a bold, mid-day case of shoplifting.
Surveillance photos from inside Penelope Boutique in the 11000 block of West Broad Street who three people police believe are involved in the crime.
Investigators believe the woman with the stroller and a man loaded jewelry into the stroller and left while another man and woman distracted employees.
The crime happened around 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.