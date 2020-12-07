Don’t compare your family to others over the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Something that we tend to do a lot-- especially during the holiday times-- we have this picture in our heads about what holidays are supposed to be like. And we let social media posts get in our heads and cause us anxiety or even fear of missing out.
Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says you have to remember to take a step back and just breathe.
“And really remember why we’re celebrating the Holidays. For each family it’s going to be different depending on what their values are, but ultimately it’s about creating a family experience and not compare yourself to others,” reminds Dale.
Don’t get sucked up in the commercialism and think you need to spend more-- or go to more holiday events. Remember your budget and don’t get so worked up that you put yourself into even more debt in January.
Just a great little reminder-- to love what you’ve got -- and say blessed and happy this holiday!
