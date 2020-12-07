City council to consider new acting Chief Administrative Officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond city council will be holding an emergency meeting to consider Mayor Stoney’s request to make his Chief of Staff, Lincoln Saunders, the acting Chief Administrative Officer.
This comes after the current acting Chief Administrative Officer, Lenora Reid, was sidelined by a medical emergency.
Mayor Stoney says Reid is in the hospital and will not be able to carry out her duties for some time.
Reid has served as the acting CAO for more than a year. The job is similar to that of a city manager.
The emergency meeting will be held on Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.
