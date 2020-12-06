We’ve seen this year’s heartbreaking letters to Santa. USPS is helping you bring those kids’ dreams to life.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many heartbreaking, viral letters to Santa reminded us that COVID-19 has impacted families, and holiday celebrations, across the county.
Some children asked for new wheelchairs. Some asked Santa to help their financially-struggling parents. Whatever the wish is, the U.S. Postal Service is helping children’s dreams come true with a new nationwide Operation Santa program.
The program is in its 108th year, and like before, children in need write letters in hopes that their holidays wishes are granted. Adopters can read through the letters, chose the wishes they’d like to fulfill and follow the directions on granting that child’s wish.
This year, generous folks can make those dreams come true with an Operation Santa website.
Interested parties must be vetted by going through a registration and ID verification process before they are allowed to adopt any letter. Companies can get their employees involved and adopt multiple letters.
To participate in USPS Operation Santa, all you have to do is write a letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address and send it to Santa’s workshop:
Santa Claus
123 Elf Road,
North Pole, 88888
The program began accepting letters Nov. 16, and letters will be uploaded to the website until Dec. 15. If you haven’t written a letter yet, you still have time.
When someone writes a letter, it is opened by Santa’s Elves, and all personally identifiable information is removed.
For more information, visit www.USPSOperationSanta.com.
