Virginia continues emergency SNAP benefits in December

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia will provide emergency SNAP benefits to residents in December, the department of social services announced on Friday.
The SNAP, or the supplemental nutrition assistance program, benefits will be allocated to eligible households. Emergency payments apply to households who do not receive the maximum amount as part of their monthly benefit.
Allocations are also based on house size. To view the maximum allotments for each household size, click here.
Benefits will be loaded onto eligible recipient’s SNAP EBT cards on Wednesday, Dec. 16. These benefits to not apply to P-EBT recipients.
If you have questions about your benefits, contact your local social services department. A full directory can be found at this link.
