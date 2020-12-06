Two additional GRTC employees contract COVID-19, bus routes experience delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed among GRTC employees on Sunday, after the transit line experienced delays due to staff in quarantine.
One employee, who was last at work on Dec. 4, has public-facing duties and is in quarantine.
The other employee was last at the job on Dec. 2, and was exposed to the virus outside of work. This employee also has public-facing duties and is quarantined at home.
GRTC warned customers to expect significant service delays starting on Sunday. The transit line said delays will last through at least the next several days until COVID-19 test results return for employees in quarantine.
“Contact tracing efforts are underway for the new cases this weekend, and as we ask any potentially compromised staff to quarantine, we will continue to have service disruptions,” said GRTC CEO Julie Timm.
The company says there were several morning service routes with missed service on Sunday and they expect more service is likely to be missed Sunday afternoon and evening.
They warn customers making essential trips on GRTC may need to secure alternate transportation to their destinations. However, the Customer Service Call Center is open until 5 p.m. to assist customers with bus tracking. That number is 804-358-4782.
Currently, there are eight GRTC employees on leave with COVID-19 with seven of them recovering at home.
The company says contact tracing is underway for the most recent cases, but the active cases were suspected to have been contracted while off-duty and from other family members or non-work activities. They also not that as positive cases are identified, GRTC proactively notifies, quarantines, and tests for any possible contact. The process is in accordance with guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
GRTC reported an additional COVID-19 case on Saturday; the employee was last at work on Nov. 28 and has public-facing job duties. One employee is being treated at a local hospital due to virus complications.
GRTC continues to host periodic on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff. The next event on Dec. 10.
