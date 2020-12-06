Search efforts suspended after person swept away near Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews in Roanoke planned to continue their search Sunday morning for a person who was swept away by the Roanoke River.
Roanoke Fire-EMS suspended the search around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after hours on scene.
The original call came in at 5:58 p.m. with a caller reporting a person walking with a shopping cart through swift water had been swept away by the Roanoke River.
According to emergency crews, the person had been walking over the low water bridge on Wiley Drive when the fast moving river knocked him or her into the water.
Crews searched from the low water bridge under Franklin Road down past Roanoke Memorial Hospital to the 9th Street Bridge for several hours, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.
First responders from multiple agencies combed the area on foot and in the air before calling it a night.
“It’s a little bit defeating. We wish we could find somebody. Every time we have somebody go in the water we want to find them and get them out, try to revive them. But unfortunately we were unable to locate them,” Roanoke Fire-EMS Battalion Chief Robert Perdue said.
Crews used spotlights, thermal imaging cameras, a drone and a Lifeguard Helicopter to scan the banks in hopes of finding the person.
