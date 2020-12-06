Police warn of telephone scammers posing as Richmond detectives

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is warning Virginians of a telephone scam that is asking individuals for money.
The scammer poses as a Richmond detective and says they are pressing charges against the individual. The scammer then calls a second time to say the individual can pay money in exchange for not pressing charges.
Police say the calls have been received by people in several areas, including Chesterfield, Fairfax and Tidewater.
The police department is reminding people that a detective will never request money to drop charges, and individuals should never send money to unknown callers.
If you receive a similar phone call, report it on the non-emergency line: 804-646-5100.
