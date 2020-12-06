Police searching for man accused of charging over $5,000 on stolen credit cards

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are searching for a man who was accused of charging more than $5,000 on credit cards stolen from a Gold’s Gym.
Police said the man stole a wallet from Gold’s Gym and later used the victim’s bank cards at Macy’s and CVS on Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
The man was seen wearing a black hat, jacket and pants, with a gray shirt and white shoes.
If you can help solve this crime, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.
