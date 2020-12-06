Hopewell to distribute PPE during 3 events this week

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell residents can pick up free personal protective equipment this week during three distribution events.
A release from the city said the distribution is part of efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season.
City resident can get a PPE “kit” at the following dates and times:
- Monday, Dec. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Carter G. Woodson Middle School
- Thursday, Dec. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Harry E. James Elementary School
- Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hopewell High School
Each location will have signage and a specific traffic pattern. Those without transportation can contact Hopewell Recreation and Parks at 804-541-2353 or email recandparks@hopewellva.gov.
For more information about COVID-19 in Hopewell, visit this link.
For COVID-19 testing sites in the Hopewell area, click here.
