Hopewell to distribute PPE during 3 events this week
Residents can pick up personal protective equipment at three distribution sites this week. (Source: Meghan Grey)
By Hannah Eason | December 6, 2020 at 3:59 PM EST - Updated December 6 at 5:35 PM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell residents can pick up free personal protective equipment this week during three distribution events.

A release from the city said the distribution is part of efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season.

City resident can get a PPE “kit” at the following dates and times:

  • Monday, Dec. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Carter G. Woodson Middle School
  • Thursday, Dec. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at Harry E. James Elementary School
  • Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Hopewell High School

Each location will have signage and a specific traffic pattern. Those without transportation can contact Hopewell Recreation and Parks at 804-541-2353 or email recandparks@hopewellva.gov.

For more information about COVID-19 in Hopewell, visit this link.

For COVID-19 testing sites in the Hopewell area, click here.

