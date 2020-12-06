Henricus Historical Park highlighting Virginia’s Christmas traditions

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Visitors can explore what Christmas looked like, smelled like and sounded like to Virginians between the 17th century and today at Henricus Historical Park’s “Three Centuries of Virginia Christmas.”
Interpreters will demonstrate the holidays between the 17th and 19th centuries at the following locations:
- 1616 inside Sir Thomas Dale’s fort
- 1620 at a Virginia planter’s home
- 1776 at a Virginia home and with Revolutionary War soldiers who won the “Christmas Miracle” at the Battle of Trenton, NJ
- 1860 at a tavern party where a newly fashionable Christmas tree will be decorated
During the celebrations, local craft beer will be offered from Dancing Kilt Brewery from 12-4:30 p.m.
All staff and interpreters, including Father Christmas, will be wearing masks at the outdoor installation. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and guests are required to wear masks while inside.
The event is $9 per adult, $7 per children ages 3-12, and free for Henricus members.
For more information, visit www.henricus.org.
