Henrico details economic development, tourism and more in virtual annual update

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s State of the County opted for a virtual format this year with the theme “Strengthening Henrico’s Connections.”
The State of the County, presented by County Manager John A. Vithoulkas, is live on a designated webpage.
The page has several videos that detail the county’s private partnerships, public health initiatives, schools, budget and more. There’s also a video highlights the plans for GreenCity, an economic development that will include a 17,000-seat arena.
“Without a doubt, 2020 has been an extraordinary year. Much of our work has focused on strengthening the connections that make Henrico such a wonderful place to live, work and play,” Vithoulkas said in a release. “These connections with our residents, businesses and other stakeholders have proved particularly valuable in these challenging, socially distanced times.”
