Henrico commonwealth’s attorney announces she will not run for attorney general

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Shannon Taylor, the commonwealth’s attorney for Henrico, announced she will not seek the Democrat nomination for attorney general.
Taylor said many encouraged her to run, but “critical issues need to be addressed in Henrico.”
“While I have been encouraged to run by many, many people, and not just Democrats, I must focus on the critical issues happening in Henrico from criminal justice reform to addressing longstanding systemic racism in our society,” Taylor said. “This is a seminal year for those important issues and my office is at the forefront of creating a fairer, more equitable, and more just criminal justice system that keeps Henircoans safe.”
Taylor said she would work to improve the community’s interactions with the criminal justice system. She also said in a release that Virginia needs an attorney general with experience and expertise that can tackle other issues, including climate change and access to healthcare.
“We cannot afford to wait, we simply must have someone who can and will build on our much-needed progress,” Taylor said. “I commit to lead on this necessary change in Henrico and pledge to work with the Attorney General as we move Virginia forward for change.”
