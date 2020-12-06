Hanover Co. postpones rabies vaccination clinic due to COVID-19 concerns

“Out of concerns for the safety and health of our staff members, volunteers and the veterinarian, we have decided to postpone the rabies clinic set for December 12, 2020 due to the increase in positivity rate in Hanover County and across the state,” said Animal Control Chief Jeffrey S. Parker. “Hanover County Animal Control is hoping to have this rabies clinic at a later date in the future. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but at this time we feel this is the necessary step to keep the community safe.”