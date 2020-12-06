Hanover Co. to hold rabies vaccination clinic

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County is holding its second rabies vaccination clinic of the fall season for dogs and cats in the area.
Vaccines are $8 per dog or cat, and are required by law. For dogs, owners must have tags and licenses proving the vaccination.
The clinic will be on Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at Hanover High School.
The drive-thru clinic will keep owners and animals in the vehicle while the veterinarian, Olga Van Beek, administers the shot.
After the shot is administered, owners should put rabies tags on the pet’s callers and keep certification for proof of vaccine.
The vaccines are good for up to three years, or one year if it is the pet’s first vaccine.
The next rabies clinic is slated for Feb. 6 at the East Hanover Rescue Squad.
For more information, call 804-365-6485.
