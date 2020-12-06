GRTC to experience significant delays as staff members quarantine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is warning customers to expect significant service delays starting December 6th. The transit line says these delays will last through at least the next several days until COVID-19 test results return for employees in quarantine.
The company says on Sunday, there were several morning service routes with missed service and they expect more service is likely to be missed Sunday afternoon and evening.
They warn customers making essential trips on GRTC may need to secure alternate transportation to their destinations. However, the Customer Service Call Center is open until 5PM to assist customers with bus tracking. That number is 804-358-4782 .
“We continue to proactively quarantine any possible COVID-contacts for the safety of our staff and customers, but this means employees are removed from their duties and causes service delays to our customers. I know how frustrating it is to wait for a bus that never comes, and I ask our customers for understanding during this difficult time of rising cases in the community. We have not had any outbreaks yet among GRTC staff and we believe that is a testament to our aggressive COVID-safety protocols. The health and safety of our staff is critical to preserving reliable transit service, and this is why I believe it is essential for our transportation frontline staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the first round, not the second round as tentatively planned.” GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm says.
Currently, there are six GRTC employees on leave with COVID-19 with five of them recovering at home.
The company says contact tracing is underway for the most recent case, but the previous five cases were suspected to have been contracted while off-duty and from other family members or non-work activities. They also not that as positive cases are identified, GRTC proactively notifies, quarantines, and tests for any possible contact. The process is in accordance with guidance provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
