One person fighting for life, 1 child injured after Chesterfield apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two people, including one child, are in the hospital after a fire broke out in a Chesterfield apartment building on Sunday afternoon.
The adult is suffering from life-threatening injuries, and the child has non-life threatening injuries.
Crews have been working to put out the fire, which started at the Rollingwood apartment complex at 3300 Tanners Way around 2 p.m.
Much of the building has been damaged and several fire trucks were on scene to extinguish the blaze. Ten people have been displaced, according to Chesterfield Lieutenant Kenny Mitchell, and 10-12 apartments have been affected.
Investigators are unsure if smoke alarms went off or what caused the fire.
Red Cross is assisting those that have been displaced and the building management is assisting with the situation.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is obtained.
