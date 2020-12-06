Chesterfield’s new Fire Station 25 opens Monday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents can expect to see some new faces among first responders as the county opens its newest fire station.
Monday, Fire Station 25 will open for it’s first services to the community.
The station will have firefighters on the roads and in the grocery stores. The first responders will answer calls for service between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The fire department says it’s still working to get the station running for 24-hour support.
The new fire station is located at Woolridge and Otterdale roads.
