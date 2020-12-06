Chesterfield police investigate convenience store robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a convenience store robbery on Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police said a man entered the Stop and Save at 13900 Jefferson Davis Highway, showed a weapon and then demanded money. Investigators said the crime occurred on Sunday, Dec. 6 around 5:30 p.m.
The man fled with an unknown amount of money. He was wearing a grey bandana over his nose and mouth, black winter hat, blue hooded sweatshirt with dark blue stripes, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
He is described as a white man, 5′9″, weighing between 140 and 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
