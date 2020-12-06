Charlottesville teens donating hundreds of socks to children’s hospitals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday spirit is about more than Santa Claus and snowflakes, it’s also about giving. That’s exemplified through two Charlottesville-area high schoolers who are helping with holiday happiness.
“You can do a lot more than you think,” said Lindsay Simpson.
Lindsay, 17, and her 15-year-old sister Lily Simpson started collecting and giving festive socks to children’s hospitals four years ago through an organization they founded called Cville Sock Love.
“We just wanted to bring a smile to their faces during a hard time,” Lily said.
“It keeps their hearts and their feet warm during the holidays,” Lindsay said.
The two showed off some of the 700 pairs of socks they’ll donate to UVA and Richmond Children’s Hospitals or the area’s Boys and Girls Club. They hope to increase that number to 1,000.
“We really believe in how your mentality can affect your doing,” Lindsay said. “Just brightening their day a little bit is our goal.”
Their kindness is on bright display in many rooms of children in search of the joy of Christmas. Even though they’re still working on college applications and high school classes, they’ve found time to show sock love.
“Just try to celebrate little wins, I guess,” Lindsay said. “And it’ll get better,” Lily added.
Lindsay and Lily say they’re able to buy socks with help from donations. Just a $5 donation can help three children get a pair. More information on how to donate is on the Cville Sock Love website, linked here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.