Charlottesville nonprofit spreading message of representation this holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization in Charlottesville is making sure kids receive a gift of representation this holiday season, one doll at a time.
“When I was growing up, there were very few dolls that looked like me. While some people don’t see that as an issue or a challenge, it definitely hits differently when you see that someone took the time to make a doll that looks like you,” National Coalition of 100 Black Women of the Charlottesville Metropolitan Area 2nd Vice President of Fund Development and Philanthropy Khalilah Jones said.
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Charlottesville is spreading a message of representation.
“When I say representation matters, it’s huge because when you see people that look like you doing things you never thought that you will be able to do it changes your mindset,” Jones said.
That’s why members are collecting Black dolls and books for children to show them the sky’s the limit: “When the author looks like you, or the characters in the story look like you, or the setting looks like a place where you’re from you retain that,” Jones said.
Last year, the nonprofit collected 250 Black dolls.
Yolonda Coles Jones’s two daughters received this gift of identity.
“Being able to find something that has hair similar to yours or a body type like yours or a skin tone like yours is something that helps to affirm a young person’s existence and place in the world,” Coles said.
She says these gifts are more than just baby dolls, they’re a symbol of confidence.
“If a young person like my daughters can imagine themselves in the world, the more they can do that then the more room they have to grow into who they truly are,” Coles said.
Jones is hoping to collect more dolls and books than last year’s drive.
“I would like to see at least 350 or 450 books and dolls so we can get them into more hands of these kids and we can impact people,” Jones said.
You can drop off a doll or book at:
- The Tax Ladies on 2130 Berkmar Drive
- United Way at 806 East High Street
- Olivia on 1033 Emmet Street North
- Royalty Eats at 820 Cherry Avenue
