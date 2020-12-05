93-year-old man reported missing from Fairfax County

Richard Douglas Pease (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Hannah Eason | December 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 6:04 PM

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a 93-year-old man from Fairfax County, Virginia.

Richard Douglas Pease was last seen on Dec. 3 around 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Colts Neck Road in Reston.

Pease is described as 6′2″, 195 pounds, with hazel eyes and closely cropped, gray hair. Police say he may be wearing a gold wedding ring, wristwatch, medical alert bracelet, gold-framed aviator-styled glasses and a red V-neck sweater. He is also wearing khaki pants and khaki shoes.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2021 Lincoln MKS with Virginia plates SK-6473.

Investigators say the senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a threat to his safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 703-691-2131.

