93-year-old man reported missing from Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are searching for a 93-year-old man from Fairfax County, Virginia.
Richard Douglas Pease was last seen on Dec. 3 around 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Colts Neck Road in Reston.
Pease is described as 6′2″, 195 pounds, with hazel eyes and closely cropped, gray hair. Police say he may be wearing a gold wedding ring, wristwatch, medical alert bracelet, gold-framed aviator-styled glasses and a red V-neck sweater. He is also wearing khaki pants and khaki shoes.
He is believed to be driving a gray 2021 Lincoln MKS with Virginia plates SK-6473.
Investigators say the senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a threat to his safety.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 703-691-2131.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.