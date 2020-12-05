VCU tops Mount St. Mary’s in front of limited crowd in home opener

An early 9-0 Mounts run put the visitors on top, 10-6, but Mike Rhoades’s club clamped down defensively and came alive on the other end of the floor. VCU exploded on the 23-2 run, which included a 17-0 spurt, to open up a 31-14 advantage with 4:21 to play in the first half, which ended up being the biggest difference in the contest. The black and gold held a 37-20 lead at the half and never looked back.