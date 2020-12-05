TERRIFYING VIDEO: Surveillance shows chilling moments before homicide, police search for suspects

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Brunswick County police are searching for three individuals seen on surveillance video moments before a homicide in Freeman, Virginia.
Video shows at least three people forcing a man into his home around 6:12 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
The man appears to look for his house key and begins to enter the home, when he is pulled back down the steps. At least one of the individuals appears to be holding a handgun in the video.
Officers arrived on scene around 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 4 after receiving a call about an unresponsive man. Police found Shawn David Livingston, 60, suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds in his home — near the 22000 block of Governor Harrison Parkway, or Highway 58.
Investigators say drug distribution possibly had a strong influence in the case.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond will be conducting an autopsy.
Police are asking that anyone who recognizes the individuals or has any information regarding this case contacts the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 434-848-3133 or Crime Solver’s at 434-848-2336.
A reward of up to $1000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for this crime.
