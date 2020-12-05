Spiders add Monday home game with Wofford

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After temporarily pausing basketball activities, it appears the Richmond Spiders are getting back to work.
The Spiders will host Wofford on Monday at 2:00 PM at the Robins Center, the school announced on Saturday afternoon. This will mark their home opener and their first game in eight days.
A school release noted that the team resumed partial team activities on Friday night and that the entire team is expected to be cleared to resume practices on Sunday by the University and Virginia Department of Health.
Richmond announced on Tuesday that it would pause team activities after a positive COVID-19 test within the program. A day later, head coach Chris Mooney said on Scott Van Pelt’s podcast that three team members had tested positive, though none of them were players. The Spiders’ match-up at Charleston last Wednesday and scheduled home opener on Saturday against Furman were both called off while the team underwent further testing and contact tracing.
The Spiders’ scheduled season opener against Detroit Mercy in Lexington, Kentucky, was also cancelled after positive tests within the opponent’s program.
Wofford is 2-0 and has seen its last two games cancelled. The Terriers’ victories came over non-Division I opponents. They haven’t played a game since November 28.
The Spiders are entering a week that sees them scheduled to play three games. After Monday’s home opener, Richmond will welcome Northern Iowa for a Wednesday night meeting. Chris Mooney and company close out the week with a trip to 11th-ranked West Virginia on Sunday.
