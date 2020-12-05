Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on Route 460

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Route 460.
Police say the pedestrian was driving on 460 when their vehicle ran off the road and hit the median near Route 607, Rocky Ford Road. The driver left the scene and began walking on 460 East in Nottoway County.
Less than half a mile away, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Investigators responded to the scene around 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. Police said the vehicle did not stop.
Officers are in the process of notifying next of kin.
