Nurse becomes plasma donor after experimental COVID-19 treatment saves his life

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a long road to recovery aided by an experimental COVID-19 treatment, one nurse has become a plasma donor in hopes of helping others.
Billy Brooks, a former Richmond-area nurse, received convalescent plasma. The treatment uses the plasma of someone who’s recovered from COVID-19 and transfuses it into someone who’s still sick. Doctors at VCU Medical Center used the treatment after Brooks was hospitalized in the ICU, put in a medically induced coma and was on a ventilator.
“My fever subsided shortly after they gave me the treatment, and I started to come around,” Brooks said in a release. “Then they began waking me up, and I could hear what they were saying. I would respond with headshakes. I absolutely believe it played a role in me getting better.”
The nurse said he contracted COVID-19 while working in a COVID unit at a local hospital. He volunteered in March for an overnight shift so a pregnant nurse could have the night off. That night, he interacted with four COVID-19 patients.
“I volunteered because I didn’t want her to get sick,” Brooks said.
After a long road of physical and occupational therapy, Brooks has become a convalescent plasma donor.
With a large number of coronavirus-fighting antibodies in Brooks’ blood, he hopes that he can save others. Now, he is encouraging other recovered COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma, too.
Since Brooks’ transfusion, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of convalescent plasma for emergency use. For more information on convalescent plasma donations, visit the Red Cross website by clicking here.
