Nearly 3,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia, some due to backlog | Positivity rate jumps to 10%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 251,173 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Saturday, a 3,793 case increase from Friday.
VDH said some of the new cases reported on Saturday were the result of a data backlog. The state totals stand at 4,197 deaths as of Saturday, with 15,255 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,436,348 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate jumped from 8.8 percent on Dec. 3 to 9.5% on Dec. 4. On Dec. 5, the positivity rate reached 10%. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
At the beginning of the pandemic, health officials used the positivity rate as a way to measure if enough testing was being done.
“Based on a World Health Organization analysis, 10% (or less) was the goal to shoot for. If 10% of PCR tests among symptomatic or high-risk individuals were positive, then we were conducting enough testing to find stray cases that couldn’t be found through contact tracing,” the health department said.
While it took a while to get to that point, health officials can now use the percent positivity to look at trends over time.
“An increase or decrease over time can indicate that new infections are increasing or decreasing. At this point, percent positivity should not be used to determine the percent of the population that has a new infection, but rather the trends over time,” the department said.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Nineteen new outbreaks were reported Saturday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,601.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 35,276 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 14,691 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 9,874 cases, 522 hospitalizations, 135 deaths
- Henrico: 8,838 cases, 611 hospitalizations, 260 deaths
- Richmond: 6,960 cases, 511 hospitalizations, 82 deaths
- Hanover: 2,622 cases, 165 hospitalizations, 56 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,151 cases, 97 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 476 cases, 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.