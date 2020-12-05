Missing 93-year-old man safely located

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - After sending a senior alert, Virginia State Police have found a missing 93-year-old man from Fairfax County, Virginia.
Richard Douglas Pease was last seen on Dec. 3 around 11:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Colts Neck Road in Reston. The senior alert was canceled on Sunday morning after Pease was safely located.
Pease is described as 6′2″, 195 pounds, with hazel eyes and closely cropped, gray hair. Police say he may be wearing a gold wedding ring, wristwatch, medical alert bracelet, gold-framed aviator-styled glasses and a red V-neck sweater. He is also wearing khaki pants and khaki shoes.
He is believed to be driving a gray 2021 Lincoln MKS with Virginia plates SK-6473.
Investigators say the senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a threat to his safety.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 703-691-2131.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.