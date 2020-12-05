Man dies following Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that occurred on West Broad Street on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Broad Street — near N. Allison Street and Whole Foods Market — around 1:54 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Police said one man was shot, and he was driven by a private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Detectives determined the shooting occurred on the 2000 block on Broad Street, near Meadow Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at 804-646-3917 and 804-385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.