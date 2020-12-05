It started as a trip to buy new Christmas lights. Then she won $171k.

YORKTOWN, Va. (WWBT) - When Phyllis Houston plugged in her old Christmas lights, the broken strand of polished bulbs led to a trip to Home Depot.
While the yearly trip to the hardware store is tedious for some, it was life-changing for Houston.
On her way home, Houston bought a Cash 5 lottery ticket at the Wawa on 2610 George Washington Memorial Parkway.
One of her tickets matched all five numbers, winning her the $171,685 jackpot.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Houston said. “It just feels wonderful!”
Houston, who is retired, said she has no plans for her winnings.
