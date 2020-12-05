It started as a trip to buy new Christmas lights. Then she won $171k.

Phyllis Houston holds a $171,685 check from Virginia Lottery. (Source: Virginia Lottery)
By Hannah Eason | December 5, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST - Updated December 5 at 4:03 PM

YORKTOWN, Va. (WWBT) - When Phyllis Houston plugged in her old Christmas lights, the broken strand of polished bulbs led to a trip to Home Depot.

While the yearly trip to the hardware store is tedious for some, it was life-changing for Houston.

On her way home, Houston bought a Cash 5 lottery ticket at the Wawa on 2610 George Washington Memorial Parkway.

One of her tickets matched all five numbers, winning her the $171,685 jackpot.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Houston said. “It just feels wonderful!”

Houston, who is retired, said she has no plans for her winnings.

