GRTC reports 1 new COVID-19 case, six employees currently on leave

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC reported an additional COVID-19 case on Saturday, and six employees are on leave with the virus.
The employee was last at work on Nov. 28 and has public-facing job duties. The individual is being treated at a local hospital due to virus complications.
Six GRTC employees are on leave with the virus, and four of those people are recovering at home.
Two total employees are in the hospital, and the condition for one employee is improving.
GRTC continues to host periodic on-site, free COVID-19 testing events for staff. The next event on Dec. 10.
