Forecast: Sun returns on Sunday, watching low precip chance Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun returns for Sunday, but we’re watching a low chance for a light rain or snow shower on Monday.
SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Cloudy and cold. Very low chance at this point for a light snow shower or a rain/snow shower in the AM. Lows near 32, highs near 40. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.