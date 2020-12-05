Forecast: Sun returns on Sunday, watching low precip chance Monday

We will stay dry for the remainder of your weekend!

By Nick Russo | December 5, 2020 at 5:29 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 6:41 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun returns for Sunday, but we’re watching a low chance for a light rain or snow shower on Monday.

SUNDAY: Sunny and breezy. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cold. Very low chance at this point for a light snow shower or a rain/snow shower in the AM. Lows near 32, highs near 40. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

