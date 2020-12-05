Crews assess cars stuck in flooded Chesterfield, Richmond roads

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Cars are stuck in flooded Chesterfield and Richmond roads after heavy rain affected the Central Virginia area on Friday night.
Heavy rain closed Otterdale Road to though traffic between Woolridge and Duvall roads. Duvall Road residents should exit using Skinquarter Road.
Residents on Otterdale Road told NBC12 that the four-door sedan has been stuck in the water since Friday night.
Motorists can also expect delays on Woolridge Road near Fox Creek Crossing.
In Richmond, a car was stuck in high water on Creighton Road. Drivers should use caution in the area.
In Powhatan County, Pilkington Road is completely closed due to standing water, and drivers can expect delays on Pineview Road.
The Chesterfield Board of Supervisors announced in September the approval of $30 million in bonds for road and drainage improvements within the county. A significant portion of these funds will be used to improve the crossings on Otterdale Road which routinely flood during heavy rainstorms.
