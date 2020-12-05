Could Maryland and Virginia health care workers with jobs in D.C. lose out on initial COVID-19 vaccines?

WASHINGTON — The federal government’s plan to allocate COVID-19 vaccines to states based on population is creating a mismatch for the District of Columbia, with its small population but large share of health care workers who commute from Maryland and Virginia.
Roughly 75 percent of D.C.’s more than 80,000 health care workers live in Maryland or Virginia, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. But the District is only expecting to receive 6,800 vaccine doses in the initial batch later this month, according to the Washington Post.
That first set of vaccine doses is recommended to be used first by health care workers and those in long-term care facilities. But Bowser says the anticipated number of doses for D.C. will be far too small to cover those critical workers, because commuters from out of state aren’t factored into D.C.’s vaccine allocation.
“If the early vaccine allotment remains tied to our population, we will receive doses for less than 10 percent of our health care workers,” Bowser said in a letter this week to federal officials with Operation Warp Speed, which is organizing the vaccine rollout. She added: “Public health resources must extend beyond residency if we are to keep all those who work and live in Washington, D.C. safe.”
The District’s total adult population, used in determining the allocation, is about 578,000 as of July 2019, according to the census.
Bowser is seeking to have the district’s vaccine allocation based upon the workforce population, rather than the residential population, which she says would better align with the vaccine demand.
D.C. health officials also identified the issue in the city’s vaccine plan, noting that of the more than 30,000 individuals who work in the District’s acute care hospitals, 70 to 75 percent reside outside of the District.