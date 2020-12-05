Chippenham Hospital debuts new medflight helicopter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new helicopter has joined Chippenham Hospital’s fleet of medflight vehicles.
The Bell 407 medflight helicopter was introduced on Dec. 1 as a way to improve patient transport and expedite care to trauma patients.
The helicopter will join already existing services provided by Virginia State Police and VCU Health. This will improve access to the trauma center at Chippenham — the only Level 1 Trauma Center in south Richmond.
The hospital will provide five full-time nurses and five paramedics to facilitate the emergency services.
“In tandem with our recent designation as a Level 1 Trauma Center and our commitment to providing best in class care for our community, the HCA Virginia medical helicopter service ensures patients throughout Virginia will receive the fastest, most professional, patient-focused transportation for urgent lifesaving treatment,” said Chippenham Hospital Chief Executive Officer William Lunn.
A release from the hospital states the team can be in the air within 10 minutes of being called by local EMS.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.